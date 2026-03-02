Diogo Dalot warns Man Utd team-mates they mustn't take Champions League for granted after playing 'nowhere near' enough games in 2025-26

Dalot was blunt about the current situation, stating: "I think seasons like this are good for you to know that when you're playing Europa League and especially Champions League, those are the best years, those are the best seasons. This year we play, I don't know, maximum 40 games because we came out of the cups even in the early stage, so this is nowhere near what the club should be and the competitions that we should play in."

He added: "So when we are there, when we get the main goal that I really believe that we're going to do next season, if we're playing Champions League, we cannot take for granted. We need to put the club back in there."

The victory over Palace was another example of the grit Carrick has instilled in the side. Trailing early to a Maxence Lacroix header, United fought back with goals from Bruno Fernandes and the red-hot Benjamin Sesko. Dalot believes these ugly wins are the hallmark of a side destined for the top. "We are very conscious that for us to be able to do that, we have to do games like today, where you don't control for 90 minutes, where sometimes you don't play like you should, but you find ways to win. And I think that's what defines sometimes those who stay at the top of the table and those who start dropping points and dropping places. We've been there, so I think this season, if we want to get to the end of the season and have the goal that we want, we need games like this."