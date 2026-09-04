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'Life is full of opportunities!' - Diego Simeone welcomes Julian Alvarez back to Atletico Madrid squad after failed Barcelona transfer saga
Simeone offers Alvarez a fresh start
Simeone has confirmed that Alvarez will be included in the Atletico Madrid squad for their upcoming La Liga clash against Athletic Club. The 26-year-old striker is back in contention after a difficult week in which he missed two days of training due to illness shortly after being informed that the club would not sanction a dream move to domestic rivals Barcelona.
Speaking to the media ahead of the trip to Bilbao, Simeone was reflective about the situation, framing the transfer saga as a moment of personal growth for the former Manchester City man. "Julian Alvarez will be in the squad tomorrow. He's training well, and we expect the best from him, just as we do from all his team-mates," Simeone said.
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A 'learning experience' for the Argentine
The tension between player and club reached a boiling point when Atletico released two public statements within 24 hours, firmly stating that Alvarez would not be allowed to join Barca. While the club were reportedly open to a Premier League return with Arsenal, no deal materialised, leaving Alvarez to reconcile with his current employers. Simeone addressed this directly, stating: "For me, life is full of opportunities. And Julian now has an opportunity. A lot of the time, we spend our lives judging, and we need to worry about doing that less and learning more. I hope this has served as a learning experience for him."
Simeone added: "I hope he's happy... and he shows it by scoring goals."
The Atleti boss is keen to ensure his star striker feels supported rather than punished for his wandering eye during the summer window. Simeone’s man-management will be tested as he looks to get the best out of a player who has already netted 49 goals in 107 games for the Colchoneros.
The failed Barcelona and Arsenal links
Alvarez’s future was one of the primary talking points of the late summer window, with his private request to join Barcelona causing significant internal friction. While the Catalan giants were keen, Atletico’s hierarchy refused to strengthen a direct title rival. Interestingly, the club were far more receptive to negotiations with Arsenal, holding direct talks with the Gunners.
This follows comments made by Simeone last week, where he pledged to support the player despite the ongoing transfer noise. At the time, the manager insisted he would "do everything" he could to make the 2022 World Cup winner "feel important" on his return.
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Seeking silverware at the Metropolitano
Despite his impressive individual goal-scoring record since arriving in Madrid, Alvarez is still searching for his first piece of silverware with Atletico. The frustration of recent weeks may stem from a desire to compete for the biggest honors, but for now, his focus must remain on the pitch.
Atletico Madrid currently sit in a competitive position in the table and will need Alvarez at his clinical best if they are to challenge the duopoly of Real Madrid and Barcelona. The trip to face Athletic Club on Saturday represents a stern test for the returning forward, who will be under intense scrutiny from both the fans and the media.
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