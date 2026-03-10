Diego Luna and Gio Reyna in, Max Arfsten out? GOAL’s USMNT World Cup squad picks

GOAL's picks: Sergino Dest, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, Auston Trusty, Tim Weah

In the mix: Max Arfsten, Noahkai Banks, Tristan Blackmon, Miles Robinson, John Tolkin (injured), Walker Zimmerman

There are two unquestionable locks to start here: Richards and Robinson. Everything else is at the very least up for debate. Some of those debates may come down to friendly performance, but some of the roster decisions themselves seem pretty clear-cut.

On the left, Robinson is the guy with some combination of Weah and Dest as his backup. On the right, Dest, Weah, and Freeman can duke it out, with the Villarreal defender also in the mix to start as a pseudo-centerback, too. It's harsh on Arfsten, who has done so well all cycle and is in strong form in MLS, but we're taking Scally due to his positional versatility and defensive skillset, which is more likely to be used in a tournament setting than Arfsten's more wingback-like approach.

The race to start next to Richards remains open, with McKenzie, Trusty, and Ream all bringing obvious positives and negatives to the mix. The best option there may be to choose based on the opponent and fit for a particular game. It certainly could end up a combination of the three as well. Fortunately, there are still a few weeks to sort out that particular combination.

The wildcard here is Banks. That door may already be closed in Pochettino's mind, particularly after the Augsburg defender declined a call-up for the March camp. But if Banks calls U.S. Soccer and says he is all in, the conversation at least has to be reopened. For now, though, there is no real decision to make. If anything, Banks’ case has weakened since the March drama, as he has done little on the field to force his way back into the picture.