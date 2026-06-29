AFP
Kylian Mbappe is 'on a mission!' - Didier Deschamps says misunderstood France captain is of 'exceptional breed' amid World Cup stardom
Mbappe's exceptional leadership and form
Speaking ahead of France’s last-32 clash against Sweden, Deschamps was quick to highlight the impact his captain has had on the squad. After returning from a brief leave following the funeral of his mother, the manager dismissed any suggestions that Mbappe is distracted by external narratives or his high-profile club career.
Deschamps offered a glowing review of the Real Madrid-bound star, who remains the nation's all-time leading goalscorer. Whether finding the net or providing assists, as seen in the group stage win over Norway, Mbappe remains the undisputed technical and spiritual leader of the French camp as they hunt for another global title.
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Challenging the public perception of the captain
The France boss was particularly eager to address the disconnect between Mbappe’s public image and his actual personality within the dressing room. Often a target for criticism on social media and in the press, especially following his complex exit from PSG, the forward is seen in a completely different light by those working with him daily.
"Kylian knows how to defend. He also scores goals, more than the others. I told you from the first day: he is on a mission. Even if sometimes you don't always hear me... Even on the athletic exercises, he was first. I said a long time ago that he assumes his role as captain. The image we can have of him on the outside does not always or rarely correspond to what he really is," Deschamps explained to the media.
Breaking records and setting standards
Mbappe’s physical condition and work ethic were also lauded, with the head coach revealing that the 27-year-old is leading from the front in training drills. Deschamps noted that the striker's evolution since his breakout performance in the 2018 World Cup has been constant, driven by an insatiable desire to be the best in history.
Deschamps continued: "He gives goals and continues to score. Kylian, in 2018, he was already very strong. He is always looking for better; he breaks records and will break more. He can miss a control or an opportunity, but he doesn't tremble afterwards. He belongs to the breed of extraordinary players, and it’s a good thing that he is French."
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Mbappe responds to his critics
Mbappe currently sits second in the 2026 World Cup scoring charts with four goals, trailing Argentina's Lionel Messi, who leads with six. This impressive run also places Mbappe joint-second in the tournament's all-time top scorers list with 16 goals, alongside Germany's Miroslav Klose and behind Messi, who tops the historic standings with 19 goals.
Furthermore, Mbappe has officially become France's all-time leading goalscorer during this ongoing World Cup, taking his international tally to 60 goals to surpass Olivier Giroud's previous record of 57.