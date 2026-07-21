Months before the World Cup kicked off, several Argentina players urged Di Maria to reverse his retirement and join the tournament. The winger would not budge.

Argentina named their preliminary squad in May 2026, and the veteran's name was gone for good.

Lionel Scaloni later revealed that his staff had tried to coax Di Maria back, even just for a farewell match in front of the fans. He refused.

Spanish newspaper AS quoted Scaloni as saying: "We asked him to come and say goodbye to his fans. He has gone, and there is no way to convince him. We tried, but his decision is final."

The coach added: "He retired as a winner, and as one of the best footballers in our history."

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