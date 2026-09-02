Deniz Gul completes 10m euro Galatasaray transfer from FC Porto on five-year contract

Galatasaray have finalized the signing of Turkish international striker Deniz Gul from FC Porto shortly before the transfer deadline. The 22-year-old forward landed at Ataturk Airport via private jet on 1 September 2026, where he was greeted by club officials and enthusiastic supporters.

The Super Lig side officially notified the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) after agreeing a total transfer fee of 10 million euros with Porto. The agreement includes a 10% profit share on any future sale for the Portuguese club.

Gul put pen to paper on a five-year contract starting from the 2026-27 season. He will earn a guaranteed net annual salary of 1.5 million euros throughout his stay in Istanbul.