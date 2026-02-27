Goal.com
Dell NXGN GFXGetty/GOAL
Richard Martin

Dell: Brazil's teenage answer to Erling Haaland who ripped it up at the Under-17 World Cup and dreams of playing for Man City

They say you should never meet your heroes, but Brazilian teenage prodigy Dell probably wouldn't agree. The Bahia and Brazil Under-17s striker has idolised Erling Haaland since he was a child, so imagine the excitement he got when, one day in training, he received a video message from the Manchester City hitman.

Speaking in his best Portuguese after a quick lesson from team-mate Savinho, Haaland said: "Dell, you are invited to watch a game at the Etihad." Beaming with delight, Dell responded: "Haaland, if you invite me for sure I'll be going. I can't wait to see you score a lot of goals and learn from you." The teenager then signed off by imitating Haaland's famous Lotus pose.

In more ways than one, Dell has already been learning from Haaland. With the Norwegian emerging as the most exciting striker in the world just as the Brazilian was entering his teenage years, he was the natural player for him to gravitate towards. 

And as Dell started to make a name for himself for his prolific goal record at youth level, he was quickly compared to his hero, dubbed the 'Haaland do Sertao (Haaland of the Wilderness)', while Savinho introduced him to the man himself as 'the Brazilian Haaland'.

  • Where it all began

    Dell, whose full name is Wendeson Wanderley Santos de Melo, was born in Estancia in the state of Sergipe in north eastern Brazil in June 2008. Sergipe is one of the smallest states in the country and known for its vast savannas, hence Dell being described as being from 'the wilderness'.

    With the local team competing all the way down in Brazil's Serie D, the nearest big club where Dell could develop his talent was Bahia, mainstays in the Brazilian top-flight and where Dani Alves began his career. Dell joined Bahia in 2020 and began to make his mark in 2023 when playing for the U17s side despite only being 14 years old, as he plundered 40 goals in 34 appearances. 

    It was at this point when he was first compared to Haaland, who was enjoying his first season at City at the time, making Premier League history by scoring the most goals in a single season on his way to winning the English league title, FA Cup and Champions League.

  • Dell Brazil 2025Getty Images

    The big break

    Dell's goal exploits for Bahia saw him called into the Brazil U17 squad for the 2025 South American Championship, where he scored the only goal in the semi-final win over Chile and then netted the decisive penalty in the shootout victory over hosts Colombia in the final.

    Having conquered the continent, he targeted global success at the U17 World Cup in Qatar in November, and lived up the hype. Dell began by scoring two close-range strikes in the 7-0 drubbing of Honduras before saving Brazil's blushes against Zambia by scoring a towering header to snatch a 1-1 draw.

    He really came into his own in the quarter-final tie against Morocco. Dell put Brazil in front with a classy first-time finish inside the box before, with the score tied at 1-1 and with extra-time beckoning, he found a winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time with a true striker's goal, chesting the ball down to round the goalkeeper and fire into the unguarded net.

    Brazil were eventually beaten in the semis by Portugal in a penalty shootout and also lost the third-place play-off with Austria on spot-kicks. But Dell bowed out with his head held high, scoring both of his kicks in the shootouts and while finishing as the third-highest scorer in the tournament.

  • How it's going

    Since returning from Qatar, Dell has been trying to make inroads into Bahia's first team. He played nine matches in the state championship at the start of 2026, scoring four goals - including the only goal in a win over local rivals Vitoria - to help his side claim the title.

    He has subsequently made two appearances as a substitute in Serie A, although he didn't quite make the intended impact, getting sent off in his second game against Fluminense after just nine minutes on the pitch for striking a defender in the face as he contested a cross.

    Plenty more opportunities await between now and the rest of the season, however, with Bahia also competing in the Copa Libertadores in 2026.

  • Dell Brazil 2025Getty Images

    Biggest strengths

    Dell's biggest assets are his explosiveness and his ruthlessness in front of goal. All he wants to do is put the ball in the net and he doesn't care how he does it, scoring the scrappiest of tap-ins or even deflecting team-mate's shots in, as he did against Honduras U17s.

    Last month, Bahia coach Rogerio Ceni described Dell as "a player with physical intensity, a mobile player", before adding, "He is so dedicated, he is living up to expectations and he will get a lot more opportunities."

  • Dell Brazil 2025Getty Images

    Room for improvement

    Ceni admitted that Dell is not a player who attacks space, and if there can be one criticism of his style of play it is that he tends to lurk around looking for chances to fall his way rather than take it upon himself to create opportunities.

  • Erling Haaland(C)Getty Images

    The next... Erling Haaland?

    Dell has welcomed the comparisons with Haaland, even though he is significantly smaller than the 6'4" City striker, measuring in at a mere 5'9".

    "Haaland is the player I look up to the most, "he told FIFA.com. "Whenever I can, I make time to watch his matches and videos, observing his behaviour both on and off the pitch. I study his positioning and movement in and around the box. I like the nickname because he’s someone I admire – I’m used to it now."

    Speaking to ESPN Brasil during the U17 World Cup, he added: "I'm very happy to receive this nickname. Haaland is an inspiration to many. I think my movements are similar to his. I have a few other role models, but besides Haaland, a striker I like and have always followed since the youth academy is (Al-Hilal's) Marcos Leonardo, who came through Santos. I enjoy watching him play."

    Dell's diminutive stature make him more similar in style to Argentine centre-forwards Sergio Aguero and Julian Alvarez, or Brazil teenager Endrick.

  • Dell Brazil 2025Getty/GOAL

    What comes next?

    After proving his ability at the U17 World Cup, Dell must do the hardest thing for any aspiring player and make the step up to senior football. Although he has Europe on his mind like any young Brazilian, the 17-year-old must make the most of any opportunities he gets in Serie A and the Libertadores to ensure he is ready to switch continents.

    There is no doubt, however, that one of Europe's top clubs is Dell's ultimate destination. He is represented by Brazilian super agent Giuliano Bertolucci, who looks after the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Bruno Guimaraes and Matheus Cunha, among many others.

    "Every player dreams of playing at a high level in Europe," he told ESPN. "I have this dream of playing for a club like Manchester City, which for me is the best club in the world. But I believe things will happen naturally.

    "Before that, I want to play here at Bahia, win titles, become an idol, and then go on to forge my path in Europe. Who knows, maybe win titles and become an idol at Manchester City too?"

