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'I'd love to keep West Ham in the Premier League' - David Moyes vows his Everton side will go all out to beat Tottenham & earn result that could relegate Spurs to Championship
Relegation drama engulfs capital
A trip to north London awaits Everton on Sunday as they prepare to face 17th-placed Tottenham, who sit just two points above West Ham in the final relegation spot. While Spurs only require a single point to secure safety, their historical vulnerabilities could be exposed by an Everton side chasing a lucrative top-half finish. The do-or-die finale coincides with West Ham hosting Leeds United in a parallel must-win encounter to pull off an unlikely escape.
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Moyes targets former club's safety
The Everton manager has openly expressed his desire to see his former club avoid the drop, though he insists professional duties on Merseyside must come first. Speaking ahead of the crucial trip to north London, Moyes said: "I would love to keep West Ham in the league if I can. But it’s more important that I get Everton a top-half finish and we try to get a few more million pounds because of our league place which is so important. Sometimes when you’re in this position, you don’t look at your league position until you’re five or six years on and you look back."
Claret connections
The 63-year-old Scotsman retains a deep emotional bond with the Hammers, having managed the London club across two separate tenures between November 2017 and June 2024. His second spell was highlighted by a historic continental triumph when he guided West Ham to the Europa Conference League title after defeating Fiorentina 2-1 in Prague on June 7, 2023. However, his immediate priority remains finishing the campaign strongly with Everton, despite the Merseyside outfit currently enduring a six-match winless streak.
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Final test
Moyes' men confront a daunting historical hurdle this weekend, having won just one of their last 16 Premier League away fixtures against Tottenham. Meanwhile, out-of-form Spurs are desperate to avoid repeating last season's final-day 4-1 capitulation against Brighton. Following this encounter, domestic focus will pivot toward international duties as the football world prepares for the upcoming World Cup.