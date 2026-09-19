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Spain U-21 boss David Gordo hails Barcelona's Xavi Espart for Pedri-like game understanding
Teenager earns international recognition
Espart has been officially called up to the Spain Under-21 squad alongside club team-mate Marc Bernal for the upcoming international break. The call-up comes off the back of his impressive breakthrough into Hansi Flick's Barcelona first team this season. The versatile 19-year-old has already registered one goal and two assists across five La Liga appearances after being trusted in the full-back role.
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Tactician compares starlet qualities
Gordo admitted he has been blown away by the youngster's rapid development, particularly after seeing Flick place genuine faith in him at the highest level.
Detailing his admiration for the former youth European champion's tactical flexibility, the manager told reporters: "I like seeing teams betting on him. Of course, I'm amazed when I see Under-21 players performing at that level. Xavi is a former Under-19 champion. His best quality is his excellent understanding of the game, space, and timing. And he can do it from any position. He's decisive as a central midfielder and as a full-back. He's very intelligent."
Gordo's praise reached even greater heights when assessing the defender's composure, which he considers on par with the senior Spain star: "He's always one step ahead. In some ways, he reminds me of Pedri because of his understanding of the game. It seems like time moves differently for him."
Versatility underlines academy pedigree
Gordo's assessment speaks volumes about the pedigree coming through Barcelona's renowned academy ranks. Espart's capacity to dictate play from full-back or anchor the midfield provides his coaches with rare tactical flexibility at this level. His immediate comfort in senior football shows that footballing maturity often matters far more than age when adapting to the highest demands.
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Crucial European qualifiers await
Spain Under-21s are scheduled to play a run of Euro qualifiers against Finland, San Marino, and Romania over the coming weeks. These competitive fixtures offer the perfect platform for Espart to cement a regular spot in the age-group international setup. Under contract until June 2028, a strong showing during this international window will only strengthen his long-term standing at Barcelona.
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