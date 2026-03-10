AFP
David de Gea issues message of support to Antonin Kinsky after Tottenham goalkeeper suffers humiliating Champions League outing vs Atletico Madrid
A night to forget in Madrid
Igor Tudor's tactical gamble backfired spectacularly as Kinsky endured a chaotic opening period that will likely haunt his career for years to come. In just 15 minutes of play, Kinsky committed two glaring errors that allowed the Spanish giants to race into a commanding three-goal lead. With the game slipping away almost instantly, Tudor took the ruthless decision to haul the goalkeeper off before the quarter-hour mark, leaving a distraught Kinsky to flee toward the tunnel in tears as Vicario prepared to take his place.
Kinsky, who was making only his third appearance of the season, found himself at the centre of a social media storm as fans and pundits alike reacted to one of the most brutal substitutions in recent European history.
De Gea leaps to Kinsky's defense
However, amidst the noise and criticism, a voice of experience emerged to offer some much-needed perspective. Fiorentina goalkeeper and former Manchester United star David de Gea took to social media to defend his fellow professional. Having spent over a decade under the intense microscope of the Premier League and international football, De Gea is no stranger to the unique pressures that come with life between the sticks, and he was quick to post a message of solidarity to the distraught Spurs man.
Writing on his X account, the Spaniard made his feelings clear about the difficulty of the role and the resilience required to bounce back from such a public setback. De Gea wrote: “No one who hasn't been a goalkeeper can understand how difficult it is to play in this position. Keep your head up and you will go again.”
Tudor reflects on 'strange game'
Spurs boss Tudor opted against lingering on the subject of Kinsky's display when quizzed after the game, but said he withdrew the goalkeeper for his own protection.
"We don't need to comment. It's not the moment to speak too much. It was a strange game, very strange game. We gave them three goals. We even started good, then the problems kill us in three situations. Very, very strange. Very unusual. It took our confidence. We had an opportunity to make it 4-2, then we concede a goal for 5-1. … We apologise to the fans and to everyone. It's a difficult moment. Everything looks like going wrong. Small mistakes, we pay. Everything, unbelievable. Even this situation at the end, two players [Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha colliding] — it felt like everything was going against us."
He added: "It happens very rarely,. I have been coaching 15 years and I never do this. It was necessary to do this, preserve the guy and the team. Incredible situation. Before the game it was right choice, in the moment we are in, pressure on Vicario. Tony [Kinsky] is a good goalkeeper."
Crisis at Tottenham: Tudor on the brink
While focusing on the player's welfare, questions will surround Tudor’s management. Starting the inexperienced Kinsky over Vicario was a failed gamble, leaving the coaching staff with the task of rebuilding the young goalkeeper's confidence after a humiliating night in Madrid.
Tudor now faces an immense crisis, with Spurs fans calling for his dismissal. Following the crushing 5-2 defeat to Atlético, and with the team languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, his tenure at Tottenham appears to be nearing its end.
