Revealed: How much Daniel Levy will have to pay to sack Ange Postecoglou if Tottenham chairman decides to axe Europa League winner after 17th-placed finish
Tottenham Hotspur are considering parting ways with Ange Postecoglou this summer, and it has now been revealed how much that could cost the club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Spurs could part ways with Postecoglou
- Termination could cost Spurs around £4 million ($5m)
- Cost could go up to £10m ($13.5m) for Europa League winners