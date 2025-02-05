The Crew may not like losing their superstar, but MLS needs to keep developing and moving talent of his caliber

Sixteen million dollars seemed like a good price, all said. Yes, Cucho Hernandez is arguably the best player in MLS not named Lionel Messi. And yes, he was crucial to the MLS Cup hopes of the team that he plays in. But when the Crew reported agreed a deal to send their star man to Real Betis earlier this week, the return was compelling enough to justify the loss. Fans may not like it - who would want to lose their best player? - yet it all made quite a lot of sense.

Hernandez, let's face it, would likely far rather play in the football-crazed chaos of Spain than the midwestern industrialism of Columbus. He speaks the language. Betis play European football. Performing there - even in a bench role - would make him infinitely more likely to feature in Cololmbia's World Cup squad than starring in MLS; that's just how the world works.

More broadly, though, the Hernandez move is indicative of MLS's place in the global soccer market. It will likely never be a top-three league in the world. It might never be a top-five one, either. Instead, MLS has now become a bonafide talent factory. The pinching of its second-best player, and fourth-most marketable name might hurt those who fill the stands at Lower.com Field . For MLS, though, it only reaffirms that the North American top flight has a role to play in the soccer landscape. As the league continues to grow, that position will only become more defined.