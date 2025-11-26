Cristiano Ronaldo to open private club in Madrid where mobile phones are prohibited and memberships cost up to €15,000

Ronaldo will go down as one of the greatest footballers of all time. What he has achieved at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and more, has helped him put together one of the most glittering careers in the sport's history. Even though he is now in his 40s, he is still prolific for Portugal and Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. But even the veteran striker knows that this will all have to come to an end eventually. Although he has a contract with Al-Nassr until the end of the 2026-27 season, the day when he hangs up his boots for good is fast approaching.

When asked about retirement, he said in an interview with Piers Morgan earlier this month, "Soon. I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. Will be difficult, yes. Probably I will cry, yes… It will be very, very difficult but I've prepared my future since [I was] 25, 26, 27 years old. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure."

Incidentally, some of his business enterprises include CR7 Clothing, CR7 Fitness, his own YouTube channel, and more.