Ritabrata Banerjee

'Proud' - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message as former team-mate is named Al-Nassr's new CEO

Cristiano Ronaldo sent out a message for former Sporting CP team-mate Jose Semedo as the ex-Portuguese footballer took charge of Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr as their acting CEO. Ronaldo and Semedo were team-mates briefly at Sporting CP B in 2003 before the Selecao captain left the club to join Premier League giants Manchester United ahead of the 2003-04 campaign.

  • Ronaldo sent a message to Semedo
  • Ex-Sporting CP star took charge as Al-Nassr's acting CEO
  • The duo played together for Sporting CP B
