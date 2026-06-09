Cristiano Ronaldo ‘major competition’ prediction made by fellow countryman as Portuguese GOAT prepares for last dance on the World Cup stage

As the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico approaches, the focus remains firmly on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al-Nassr superstar is set to break more records on the global stage, and former Portugal international Beto believes that while this might be his final World Cup, it may not be the end of his international career entirely.

Beto, who shared a dressing room with a young Ronaldo at Sporting CP, told Lusa: "The World Cup will be Cristiano's last, but I don't know if it will be his last major competition, because he takes care of himself and is very focused on his profession."

He added: "The expectations are always positive, he makes the difference and, for me, inside the area, he continues to make a big difference and can help Portugal. Now, alone no one wins anything and it is necessary that the collective is good, not just Ronaldo."



