Cristiano Ronaldo sends out message as Portugal qualify for World Cup 2026 and hit nine without suspended talisman

Portugal proved, against limited opposition, that they can cope without their talismanic captain. They wobbled briefly against Armenia, with Renato Veiga’s early effort being cancelled out, but ultimately eased over the line at Estadio do Dragao.

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes bagged a hat-trick, including two penalties, while Goncalo Ramos, Joao Neves and Francisco Conceicao were also on target. Portugal knew a positive result would be enough to see them top Group F. They finished three points clear of Ireland after making light work of Armenia.

Ronaldo had posted ahead of Portugal’s final qualification fixture: “Go team! All together today and forever! For Portugal and for our flag!” CR7 was left smiling at the final whistle as he added: “WE'RE IN THE WORLD CUP! LET'S GO, PORTUGAL!”

Ronaldo is now preparing to grace his sixth World Cup finals. He will be 41 by the time that tournament rolls around, but has signed a new contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr and shows no sign of slowing down.

