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Cristiano Ronaldo Jr joins Georgina Rodriguez to watch father in World Cup action & sports Portugal No.7 shirt that he will hope to one day fill himself
Ronaldo's family showed support at the stadium
After missing Portugal's first two matches against DR Congo and Uzbekistan, Georgina and her children finally crossed the Atlantic to support Ronaldo. Georgina and Ronaldo Jr. showed their support for the Portuguese star in a series of social media posts during the final Group K match. Ronaldo Jr., wearing his father's number, was seen enthusiastically supporting Portugal during their goalless draw against Colombia in Miami. Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes during that match, and unfortunately failed to help Portugal achieve victory.
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Birthday celebrations before the trip
The delay in Georgina's arrival in the United States was due to a very special family milestone. She remained at home to organize a lavish celebration for Cristiano Jr.'s 16th birthday, which featured a pool party and a mariachi serenade. The influencer ensured the teenager enjoyed his big day despite his father being away on international duty, even providing a unique birthday cake made entirely of doughnuts.
Writing on social media at the time, Georgina expressed her pride for the teenager: "Even if you are almost 2 meters tall, you will always be my little boy. I wish you a life full of love, health and success, and that you never lose the kind heart that makes you so special. Mom, dad and your brothers and sisters love you."
Follow in iconic footsteps
All eyes remain on Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who was seen sporting the legendary Portugal No.7 shirt that his father has made famous over the last two decades. The 16-year-old is no stranger to the pressure of the spotlight, and his presence in the stands serves as a reminder of the legacy that the Ronaldo name carries within the Selecao setup. The teenager is already developing a reputation as a serial winner, having already surpassed his father's youth international trophy tally with three titles to his name.
Ronaldo Sr has often spoken about the drive he instills in his eldest son. With the 2026 World Cup in full swing, the prospect of seeing another Ronaldo wear the No.7 for Portugal feels closer than ever. He famously revealed his son's ultimate ambition, stating: "My son tells me: 'dad, hold on a few more years, I want to play with you'."
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Focus shifts to Croatia clash
Now that the family is united in Miami, they are expected to be fixtures in the VIP boxes for the remainder of Portugal's campaign. The Selecao’s second-place finish in Group K has set up a high-stakes Round of 32 clash against Croatia in Toronto. As the Selecao prepare to face Luka Modric and company, the pressure will once again fall on Ronaldo to deliver. Portugal know that they must find their clinical edge if they are to fulfill their ambition of staying in the tournament until the very final day.