ZUMA Press Wire
Cristiano Ronaldo 'in good physical and mental shape' as Al-Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou dodges Portugal controversy
Manager confirms talisman fitness status
Head coach Postecoglou has confirmed that his veteran forward has rejoined the squad in prime condition ahead of matchday eight in the Saudi Pro League. The 41-year-old is immediately in contention for a starting berth when the Riyadh giants host Al-Diriyah on Friday. Undeterred by the swirling speculation across Europe, the Australian tactician remains entirely focused on preparing his side to sustain their push towards the top of the table.
- AFP
Boss sidesteps international squad controversy
Refusing to be drawn into the debate surrounding the captain's early departure from international duty, Postecoglou set a firm tone in his pre-match press conference: "Cristiano has returned to the club in good physical and mental shape. That is the most important thing for us."
When pressed on reported friction between the forward and Portugal boss Jorge Jesus, the manager shut down the discussion: "I don't like club managers commenting on what happens in the national team, so I won't talk about it."
Riyadh giants await full group
Away from the spotlight on their talisman, Al-Nassr's preparations received a timely boost with Joao Felix returning to full training in Riyadh. The coaching staff are now only waiting on their contingent of Saudi internationals fresh from winning the Arabian Gulf Cup, having defeated the United Arab Emirates 2-0 in Wednesday's final. Reassembling the full squad will be vital as the reigning league champions navigate a congested domestic and continental schedule.
- AFP
Title chasers target domestic summit
Al-Nassr head into Friday's clash just two points off the summit, knowing a win against Al-Diriyah keeps the heat firmly on pacesetters Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. The encounter kick-starts a relentless autumn run for the reigning champions, who can ill afford any domestic slip-ups before regional commitments resume. At the sharp end of the attack, Ronaldo remains locked on converting his 979-goal haul into four figures.
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