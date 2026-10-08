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imago-sport-1083726612.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Adhe Makayasa

Cristiano Ronaldo 'in good physical and mental shape' as Al-Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou dodges Portugal controversy

C. Ronaldo
A. Postecoglou
J. Jesus
Portugal
UEFA Nations League A
Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah
Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League

Al-Nassr head coach Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo is ready for domestic action following his early departure from the Portugal camp. The Australian tactician swiftly shut down questions regarding the forward's recent international drama, preferring to concentrate on his side's upcoming Saudi Pro League fixture.

  • Manager confirms talisman fitness status

    Head coach Postecoglou has confirmed that his veteran forward has rejoined the squad in prime condition ahead of matchday eight in the Saudi Pro League. The 41-year-old is immediately in contention for a starting berth when the Riyadh giants host Al-Diriyah on Friday. Undeterred by the swirling speculation across Europe, the Australian tactician remains entirely focused on preparing his side to sustain their push towards the top of the table.

  • FBL-ASIAN-C1-AIN-NASSR-PRESSERAFP

    Boss sidesteps international squad controversy

    Refusing to be drawn into the debate surrounding the captain's early departure from international duty, Postecoglou set a firm tone in his pre-match press conference: "Cristiano has returned to the club in good physical and mental shape. That is the most important thing for us."

    When pressed on reported friction between the forward and Portugal boss Jorge Jesus, the manager shut down the discussion: "I don't like club managers commenting on what happens in the national team, so I won't talk about it."

  • Riyadh giants await full group

    Away from the spotlight on their talisman, Al-Nassr's preparations received a timely boost with Joao Felix returning to full training in Riyadh. The coaching staff are now only waiting on their contingent of Saudi internationals fresh from winning the Arabian Gulf Cup, having defeated the United Arab Emirates 2-0 in Wednesday's final. Reassembling the full squad will be vital as the reigning league champions navigate a congested domestic and continental schedule.

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  • FBL-ASIAN-C1-AIN-NASSR-TRAININGAFP

    Title chasers target domestic summit

    Al-Nassr head into Friday's clash just two points off the summit, knowing a win against Al-Diriyah keeps the heat firmly on pacesetters Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. The encounter kick-starts a relentless autumn run for the reigning champions, who can ill afford any domestic slip-ups before regional commitments resume. At the sharp end of the attack, Ronaldo remains locked on converting his 979-goal haul into four figures.

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR