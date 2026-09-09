Buzzi
Cristian Volpato fined over positive cocaine test as Socceroos star maintains innocence
Australian winger receives penalty
Sassuolo winger Volpato has been handed a 722 Australian dollar fine by New South Wales police after failing a random roadside drug test on Sydney's Anzac Bridge, as reported by the Associated Press. An initial roadside screening on July 24, along with subsequent laboratory analysis of a second sample, confirmed the presence of cocaine while the player was driving. Local police authorities have confirmed that the matter has been concluded through the administrative penalty notice, with the player facing no further criminal proceedings.
- Uk Sports Pics Ltd
Player protests total innocence
The Sydney-born right winger promptly contacted Football Australia officials to provide his account and clarify the off-field situation. Volpato firmly maintained his innocence, stating that he had never knowingly consumed or ingested any prohibited substance. Sassuolo officials also confirmed that the player underwent follow-up medical testing immediately upon his return to the club's training base in Italy, with all subsequent results coming back completely negative.
International allegiance switch pays
The incident comes under the spotlight after Volpato chose to switch his international allegiance from Italy to Australia shortly before the World Cup, where the Azzurri failed to qualify for a third consecutive tournament. The 22-year-old, who remains under contract with Sassuolo until June 2028, made his senior international debut in a warm-up friendly against Switzerland before securing a place in the Socceroos squad. During the tournament, he featured in group-stage fixtures against the United States and Paraguay and played 74 minutes in Australia's round-of-32 exit on penalties against Egypt.
- Buzzi
Injury recovery halts progress
Volpato's immediate attention now turns to his physical rehabilitation after he was forced off with a hamstring injury against Bologna earlier this week. Having made three appearances in Serie A this season, the winger faces a spell on the sidelines as he aims to regain full fitness and fight for a regular starting role on the right flank. Sassuolo's medical team continue to monitor the youngster's recovery closely to ensure he is ready for action ahead of a demanding autumn fixture schedule.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting