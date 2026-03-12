Concern for Barcelona as Lamine Yamal misses training after Champions League draw with Newcastle

Barcelona returned to the grass on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, but there was a high-profile absentee from the group session led by Hansi Flick. After a period of rest following their Champions League travels, the Catalan giants were back in training action at the Camp Tito Vilanova, though Yamal was nowhere to be seen.

The La Masia graduate did not participate in the workout alongside his team-mates, with Barca revealing he was dealing with "general discomfort" in an official statement. Diario AShave reported that Yamal has been laid low with illness, though he is expected to return to training on Friday.