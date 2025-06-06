All completed Liverpool transfers so far in 2025-26 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Liverpool transfers in the 2025-26 season so far.

Following their remarkable Premier League title win in Arne Slot's debut season, matching a record 20th title, Liverpool is entering the 2025 summer transfer window with significant ambition.

Despite a relatively quiet transfer window last summer, where only one player was added, expectations are high for a more active period this time around. Additionally, the Reds are expected to remain committed to strengthening their squad as they prepare to defend their English crown in the 2025-26 season.

GOAL has compiled a comprehensive list detailing all the confirmed player arrivals and departures for Liverpool's 2025-26 transfer window to date.