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An astounding comeback! Bodo/Glimt's Champions League fairytale ends as five-star Sporting CP book quarter-final spot with epic comeback
A historic European night at Alvalade
The fairytale run of the Norwegian club from a fishing town of around 55,000 people north of the Arctic Circle is officially over. Sporting produced one of the most remarkable turnarounds in the tournament's long history on Tuesday night, dismantling their shocked opponents 5-0 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. The visitors had arrived with a healthy 3-0 cushion from the first leg at their 8,000-capacity Aspmyra stadium. However, they were met by a relentless home side that dominated possession from the opening whistle, proving that the heavy disadvantage was certainly not insurmountable.
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Lions lead the charge against Arctic underdogs
The comeback gathered momentum through goals from Goncalo Inacio and Pedro Goncalves, which rattled the visitors' confidence. The turning point arrived when Luis Javier Suarez confidently converted a penalty in the 78th minute, finding the net to level the tie 3-3 on aggregate and take the game to extra time. The northernmost team ever to play in the competition, who had previously charmed the world of soccer by beating Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Inter, suddenly found themselves as spectators to their own exit. Despite valiant defensive efforts, they could not contain the relentless attacking waves.
Araujo and Nel seal the decisive victory
With the tie hanging in the delicate balance during extra time, Maximiliano Araujo emerged as the ultimate hero in the 92nd minute. The Uruguay left-back surged forward to score the decisive goal, putting the home side ahead on aggregate for the very first time. It was a massive hammer blow for the Norwegians, who had finally run out of steam. As the clock ticked down and the visitors pushed forward desperately, Rafael Nel put the icing on the cake by adding goal number five in stoppage time, ensuring progression with a stunning 5-3 aggregate triumph.
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Heavyweights take note of epic remontada
This epic comeback mirrors the club’s glorious 1963-64 Cup Winners' Cup quarter-final heroics against Manchester United. After suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford, they overturned the three-goal deficit with a stunning 5-0 victory in Lisbon, and ultimately went on to lift the trophy that season. The Lisbon outfit now await the winner between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen to find out who they face in the next round. While the journey ends for the debutants, they leave having earned immense respect, while the Portuguese side returns firmly to the European elite.
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