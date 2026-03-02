Getty/GOAL
'What would Coleen think?' - Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney spotted out drinking with two women until 3:25am on eve of Brit Awards
Rooney attended pre-Brits party during break in punditry schedule
The Rooneys have four children, with eldest son Kai currently working his way through Manchester United’s academy system. Wayne remains an icon at Old Trafford as the Red Devils’ all-time leading goalscorer.
He has had plenty of spare time on his hands recently after delaying a return to management on the back of disastrous coaching stints at Birmingham and Plymouth. Rooney currently fills punditry posts for the likes of BBC Sport and Amazon Prime Video.
With no television work on his schedule during the latest round of Premier League fixtures, Rooney was cleared to head to Manchester ahead of the Brits being hosted outside of London for the first time.
Onlookers describe Rooney's antics at Manchester hotel
Pictures and videos obtained by The Sun show 40-year-old Rooney looking a little worse for wear as he attended a star-studded bash at a Manchester hotel. He had initially been at said venue with pop star Calum Scott, before being joined by a male friend and a couple of female revellers.
One onlooker told The Sun, with Rooney having previously generated unfortunate headlines for his extramarital affairs: “People who noticed Wayne were saying, ‘What would Coleen think?’. She was nowhere to be seen.” They went on to say: “Wayne appeared to have been drinking. He seemed to have had a few.”
Another eyewitness said of Rooney struggling to keep his dignity when stepping out of a toilet at around 1:30am: “Wayne couldn’t seem to get his trousers done up. At one moment, they almost dropped to the floor but he managed to save them.” He is said to have “kept pulling his trousers up, but then they’d fall down again”.
Rooney reportedly spent two hours drinking and chatting with the ladies in question, with another party attendee saying: “He seemed like he was having a laugh and joking around with the women.”
Rooney left the establishment in question at just after 3:25am and was driven away in a separate car to one of the women that headed out of the hotel with him. The Sun were told: “He later left alone. He stood outside where there were quite a few people gathered and got into a car. Around eight minutes later, a taxi came and picked the woman up. People in the queue recognised it was him and were saying he didn’t seem to be in a great place.”
Wayne credited Coleen with curbing his heavy drinking
Wayne has credited partner Coleen with helping him to curb his heavy-drinking ways. He said: “I honestly believe if she weren’t there I’d be dead. I’ve made mistakes in the past which are well documented and whatever but I’m a little bit different at times and she keeps me on that path and she’s done it for 20-odd years.
“I wanted to go out and enjoy my time with my friends and have a night out. It got to a point where I went too far. That was a moment in my life where I was struggling massively with alcohol. I didn’t think I could turn to anyone. I didn’t really want to because I didn’t want to put that burden on anyone.”
Coleen has admitted that her relationship with childhood sweetheart Wayne has been “hard” at times” but “there’s always been love there so why give up on it?” She said: “If the love’s still there, why not see if you can work it out? People haven’t seen that because we’ve done that behind closed doors and it’s been a battle at times, it’s been hard. People only see what’s in the press, they don’t know what goes on in our life.”
She added in a recent interview when asked if her husband would consider her to be bossy: “He would probably say that, but I would say he needs telling sometimes. You have your ups and downs, you have things that happen in life. But I think being together from a young age, we know each other inside and out. We’re a team. I wouldn’t say we’ve changed. I would say things around us have changed.”
Rooney family set to star in Disney+ documentary
Wayne may have more explaining to do following his latest night on the tiles, with the Rooney family set to star in a Disney+ documentary series that lifts the lid on their private lives - with a £10 million ($13m) deal said to have been agreed with global streaming giants.
