Chris Wood backs £50m Chelsea striker Liam Delap to bring 'healthy competition' to Forest attack

Despite Delap netting just three goals in 47 appearances across all competitions during his spell with the Blues, Wood remains convinced by the forward's potential. Addressing the club's ambition and the increased competition for places in attack, Wood said: "We're an ambitious club and that shows with what we're spending on players like him [Delap]. It will be fantastic to get Liam through the door. Hopefully it gets all signed. He will be great for our team, and it is healthy competition, and we will be better players for it."