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Yosua Arya

Chelsea plot SHOCK Real Madrid raid as £120m Enzo Fernandez exit looms

Transfers
Chelsea
E. Camavinga
Real Madrid
E. Fernandez
Premier League
LaLiga

Chelsea are exploring a late summer move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga after Bournemouth rejected three bids for Alex Scott. The Blues are making midfield contingency plans as Manchester City circle Enzo Fernandez, who remains keen on a Stamford Bridge exit before the deadline.

  • Chelsea pivot to Real Madrid star

    Chelsea are considering a late swoop for Madrid midfielder Camavinga, as per talkSPORT. The Blues have shifted their focus to the France international after seeing three bids for Bournemouth's Scott rejected. The Cherries have firmly told the west London club that the 23-year-old is not for sale before the transfer deadline. Chelsea's highest offer for Scott reportedly reached £68 million, forcing manager Xabi Alonso to look elsewhere.

    Camavinga has been heavily linked with a Santiago Bernabeu exit since Jose Mourinho took charge of the Spanish giants. Manchester United were previously interested in the midfielder before signing Carlos Baleba from Brighton.

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    Fernandez seeks Stamford Bridge exit

    Alonso is desperately searching for midfield reinforcements amid the uncertain future of Fernandez. The 25-year-old made it clear early in the summer that he wanted to leave Stamford Bridge, although a dream move to Real Madrid ultimately collapsed.

    However, the Argentine could still depart in the final week of the window. Manchester City and their manager, former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, are eager to secure his signature. Maresca is looking for a top-class replacement after Ballon d'Or winner Rodri departed for Barcelona in a £65m deal. The Cityzens are still pursuing Fernandez despite preparing to spend £86m on Morocco international Ayyoub Bouaddi.

  • Blues demand massive Fernandez fee

    Chelsea are not actively looking to sell Fernandez during this window. They have informed all interested parties that the midfielder is valued at a staggering £120m. Despite this firm stance, the club's hierarchy are making active contingency plans in case their midfield star does secure a late transfer. Alongside Camavinga, the Blues have compiled a shortlist of alternative targets.

    Crystal Palace standout Adam Wharton and Roma's Manu Kone are also being monitored. Both players have attracted significant attention following impressive campaigns for their respective clubs.

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  • Fulham v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Alonso focuses on upcoming fixtures

    While the transfer drama unfolds, Fernandez remains part of Alonso's immediate plans. The midfielder featured as a second-half substitute during Chelsea's Premier League opener on Monday night.

    The Blues secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over local rivals Fulham, with Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers, and Cole Palmer all finding the net to give Alonso a winning start to his Premier League managerial career.

    Chelsea will now temporarily pause their league campaign for cup action. They will face League One side Luton Town in the EFL Cup on Thursday before a domestic clash against Brighton on Sunday.

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