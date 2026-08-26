Getty Images Sport
Chelsea make contact over Emiliano Martinez as Robert Sanchez concerns grow
Chelsea target Martinez as Sanchez faces intense scrutiny
Chelsea have made contact with the representatives of Martinez, as the West London club looks to address growing concerns regarding their current options between the sticks. The 2022 World Cup champion has firmly established himself among the game's elite goalkeepers during his tenure at Aston Villa, where he has racked up 256 appearances since making the switch from Arsenal in 2020. However, the 33-year-old is now considered available for a transfer, with Villa open to offers following their £30m acquisition of Japan international Zion Suzuki from Parma earlier this month.
The pursuit of Martinez comes at a time when Sanchez is facing intense scrutiny following a difficult start to the season. During the opening Premier League fixture against Fulham - which Chelsea narrowly won 3-2 - the Spaniard was beaten at his near post by a Josh King strike and later spilled a routine effort that allowed Gonzalo Garcia to find the net. Meanwhile, Juventus had previously attempted to sign Martinez earlier in the transfer window, but the proposed move collapsed over concerns regarding a finger injury, leaving the door open for Chelsea to step in.
- Getty Images Sport
Building on the Chelsea and Aston Villa relationship
A potential deal for Martinez would represent the latest chapter in a frequent series of transactions between Chelsea and Aston Villa, with both clubs establishing a remarkably close working relationship in the current transfer window. Their recent activity was headlined by the blockbuster £117 million move that saw Morgan Rogers join Chelsea for a club-record fee, alongside a separate deal that saw Alejandro Garnacho move in the opposite direction on an initial loan agreement.
The ongoing negotiations could also involve other high-profile names as both clubs look to balance their squads and satisfy financial regulations. Reports suggest that striker Nicolas Jackson, who is currently valued at around £65 million, could be part of the discussions and may potentially join Villa to reunite with his former manager, Unai Emery.
Xabi Alonso addresses goalkeeping situation
Despite the speculation surrounding a move for Martinez, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has attempted to remain composed when questioned about Sanchez's recent form. Speaking ahead of tomorrow's Carabao Cup clash against Luton Town at Stamford Bridge, Alonso insisted that his discussions with the Spanish goalkeeper have remained professional and focused on collective improvement. 'No, we have had normal conversations. We have talked more about the team thing, about what we did well and what we have to do better,' Alonso explained to reporters.
Alonso's public backing of Sanchez hasn't stopped the internal debate about whether a change is necessary to maintain Chelsea's momentum. The manager added: 'It was more about understanding the context. Every game is going to be important because we are in this process that we still need to develop things. We need to make adjustments that are more team-related.' While Alonso is known for his loyalty to his players, the persistent nature of individual errors in high-stakes matches has forced the club's hand.
- Getty Images Sport
Opportunity knocks for Mike Penders
The immediate future of the Chelsea goal could see a shift even before a new signing arrives, with Mike Penders pushing for a starting spot. Penders returned to the club over the summer following a highly productive loan spell at Strasbourg and has impressed the coaching staff with his application in training.
This strong impression has clearly put him in contention for upcoming fixtures. Asked about the young goalkeeper's potential involvement, Alonso kept his options open. 'He's in the squad, so he has an opportunity,' the Chelsea manager noted. 'We will decide and give the team to the players tomorrow, so I prefer to expect that they know first.'
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting