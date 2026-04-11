Chelsea would 'likely have to sell' Enzo Fernandez if they fail to qualify for Champions League

The financial implications of missing the Champions League are beginning to weigh heavily on Chelsea’s leadership. Without revenue from Europe’s elite competition, the club could face pressure to balance their accounts after heavy spending in recent transfer windows. In that scenario, Fernandez has emerged as the most realistic high-value asset who could be sold to generate significant income. The Argentine midfielder remains one of the most valuable players in the squad, making him a logical candidate if the club needs to comply with financial regulations.

Chelsea’s hierarchy are aware that finishing outside the Premier League’s top four would significantly impact their finances. As a result, a summer sale of Fernandez is increasingly viewed as a genuine possibility should Champions League qualification slip away, according to AS.