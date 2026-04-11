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Chelsea would 'likely have to sell' Enzo Fernandez if they fail to qualify for Champions League
Financial concerns could trigger major sale
The financial implications of missing the Champions League are beginning to weigh heavily on Chelsea’s leadership. Without revenue from Europe’s elite competition, the club could face pressure to balance their accounts after heavy spending in recent transfer windows. In that scenario, Fernandez has emerged as the most realistic high-value asset who could be sold to generate significant income. The Argentine midfielder remains one of the most valuable players in the squad, making him a logical candidate if the club needs to comply with financial regulations.
Chelsea’s hierarchy are aware that finishing outside the Premier League’s top four would significantly impact their finances. As a result, a summer sale of Fernandez is increasingly viewed as a genuine possibility should Champions League qualification slip away, according to AS.
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Agent insists dispute with club is resolved
Tensions recently arose after Fernandez was sanctioned for breaching Chelsea's code of conduct, which temporarily resulted in his exclusion from the squad. This was due to comments he made linking him with a potential move to Real Madrid. Fernandez's agent Javier Pastore insists that Enzo and the club have since "made peace", with the player having issued an apology.
Real Madrid interest remains key subplot
Speculation surrounding Fernandez’s long-term future has not disappeared. Los Blancos have long admired the World Cup-winning midfielder and are frequently linked with a potential move. For Chelsea, selling Fernandez would help ease financial pressure while allowing them to recover a large portion of the British-record fee paid to Benfica in 2023. The coming months could therefore serve as an audition of sorts if the club ultimately decides to cash in. A strong finish to the season would also strengthen Chelsea’s negotiating position, ensuring they could demand a premium fee from interested clubs.
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What comes next?
Fernandez is still serving his club suspension and will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday. He is expected to return to action for the Blues against Manchester United next weekend.