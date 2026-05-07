Not Chelsea! The club Frank Lampard is most ‘likely to join’ named as England legend generates exit talk after ending 25-year Premier League exile at Coventry

For Lampard to remain at Coventry, he has made it clear that the squad requires significant investment to bridge the gap between the two divisions. Pointing to the successes of Sunderland and Leeds, who are the first two teams since 2022-23 to secure top-tier safety after promotion, Lampard is aware that standing still is not an option. He has called for serious conversations with the board to ensure the squad is competitive enough for the rigours of the 2026-27 season.

"I understand there’s lots of conversations [to be had]," Lampard admitted. "The owner has been very keen on us all enjoying and celebrating in these last couple of weeks, and I agree with that, we can live in the moment.

"But the next job for the football club is ‘ok, what do we need to do?’ because we’ve risen quite quickly in these last 18 months. A lot of amazing groundwork by Mark Robins but the differences that are coming upon the football club now and the step is big so it has to be done well, so that will be the job."