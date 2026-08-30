Chelsea and Brighton clash sees Premier League referees abandon radio headsets for the first time in two decades

According to BBC Sport, Oliver emerged for the second half of the match at Stamford Bridge without his communications pack. As Chelsea claimed a 4-3 victory over Brighton, the set of Premier League officials had to work without radio sets for what is believed to be the first time in two decades.

Referees have experienced problems with battery packs or communication links in the past, but this was a completely unique scenario. Deeming the situation entirely unsalvageable, Oliver, his assistants Stuart Burt and James Mainwaring, and the fourth official Tom Bramall had to do their jobs without direct verbal contact.