Charlie Austin slams 'volatile' Roberto De Zerbi after disastrous Tottenham start to Premier League season

Tottenham have endured a miserable beginning to their Premier League campaign, collecting just two points from a possible 15. The club have spent over £300 million on transfers during the summer window, but they currently sit rock-bottom of the table following a dismal winless run. They recently suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Aston Villa, leaving fans deeply frustrated.

Speaking on talkSPORT's Saturday Session, pundit Ade Oladipo highlighted the manager's demeanour: "I look at someone like De Zerbi and I just look at a manager that's quite volatile, quite angry. If it's not going well... I don't want to say he walks because he'd rather be pushed, the money he gets if he's pushed is quite big. I just don't see how it works, I just don't see how they turn this around."