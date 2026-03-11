Champions League, rules and suspensions: when are yellow cards deleted?

In the Champions League, three is the magic number. The counting of cautions begins at the start of the group stage: as soon as a player receives their third yellow card, they are automatically suspended for one match. The prerequisite for this is that the yellow cards did not lead to a sending-off within a single match, as a yellow-red card automatically results in a one-match suspension.

The yellow card quota is then reset after the quarter-finals. This rule ensures that no professional player has to miss the final solely because of a yellow card suspension. As only the two semi-final matches remain after this phase, the path to the final is clear in terms of cards. A suspension for the final can therefore only occur if a player receives a yellow-red card in the semi-final second leg or is suspended for several matches due to a red card.

Nevertheless, Kimmich and Olise could face an even more severe punishment. After all, FC Bayern decided not to take any risks in Bergamo. Dayot Upamecano was the third player to go into the match on a yellow card, but he did not receive any further cautions.