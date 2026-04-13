Champions League Rondo: Can Real Madrid complete a remontada? Is there any hope for Liverpool? And what would a loss mean for struggling Arsenal?

The Champions League means a lot. At this stage, ahead of the second legs in the last eight, everyone will feel they have a chance to win this thing. Really, all you need is four victories from here.

Usually, at least one tie is dead by this point. Someone has thrashed someone else in the first leg. But all four remain alive. Barcelona have every chance of turning things around against Atletico Madrid. Bayern are far superior to Madrid, in theory, but a one-goal lead never feels like enough against Los Blancos. Arsenal and Sporting is too close to call. Liverpool are down 2-0 to PSG, but there is always a chance at Anfield.

So, will we see any Champions League magic? Madrid have the quality. Liverpool have their stadium. Lamine Yamal changed his Instagram profile picture to LeBron James-related content, which seemed pretty compelling. But what does it all mean? Can anyone turn things around? And what will the implications be for the big clubs?

GOAL US writers look at some of the biggest Champions League matchups in another edition of The Rondo...