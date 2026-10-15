'Kolo Muani was there at the right moment!' – Late stoppage-time drama secures Juventus victory in Vigo

Juventus secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage at Abanca-Balaídos. After Hugo Alvarez opened the scoring for the Spanish hosts in the 18th minute, Luciano Spalletti's side rallied after the break to claim all three points.

Nick Woltemade equalised for the visitors before substitute Randal Kolo Muani headed home a 92nd-minute winner from Andrea Cambiaso’s cross.

Pierre Kalulu also marked a major milestone on the night, making his 100th appearance for the Bianconeri.