Casemiro enjoying life under 'specialist' Michael Carrick but veteran says there's no chance of Man Utd stay after exit announcement

Despite the looming exit, the five-time Champions League winner is determined to leave the club in the best possible position. Speaking after Brazil's recent friendly against France, he addressed the speculation surrounding his future.

"I am still enjoying it a lot [in Manchester]," Casemiro told The Athletic. "I believe the announcement is now done. It is huge, the affection that the fans have shown towards me. But I do really believe the decision is made and done. I am enjoying myself right now. I believe it will be some difficult [emotional] moments, these [final] games at Manchester United."