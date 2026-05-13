Casemiro calls out 'disrespectful' Jamie Carragher for infamous 'leave the football' jibe as Man Utd star prepares for summer exit

The veteran midfielder has finally broken his silence on the stinging criticism he received from the Sky Sports pundit during a difficult run of form in the 2023-24 season. Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel, the 34-year-old made it clear that he felt the former Liverpool defender crossed a line with his analysis of his decline.

The tension stems from Carragher’s comments following United's heavy 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace, where he suggested the game had passed the former Real Madrid man by.

Responding to the critique, Casemiro said: "So... It's your opinion. I respect your opinion. I don't like it because it's disrespectful. It's disrespectful to me."