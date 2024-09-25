'Casemiro couldn’t believe the detail' - Erik ten Hag labelled a 'wonderful tactician' as Steve McClaren insists Man Utd boss has been 'unfairly judged' at Old Trafford
Ex-Manchester United assistant boss Steve McClaren has hailed Erik ten Hag as a "wonderful tactician", and thinks he has been unfairly judged.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- McClaren worked with Ten Hag at Man Utd
- Also spent time with him at FC Twente
- Hailed Dutchman for knowledge and coaching
🟢📱