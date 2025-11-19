Carlo Ancelotti explains why he ordered Estevao Willian to hand second Brazil penalty to Lucas Paqueta in Tunisia draw as West Ham star's miss proves costly

Speaking to reporters after the game, Ancelotti explained why he ordered Estevao to stand down despite scoring the first-half penalty, telling reporters: "Paqueta was the penalty taker. For the second penalty, I changed because I wanted to take some of the pressure off Estevao, so I put Paquetá in, who usually takes them very well."

Analysing Brazil's overall performance, Ancelotti added: "Certainly, many, many (players). A few are missing, the list is quite complete. There are two friendlies left, but there are six months left, where anything can happen, the schedule is very demanding, the risk of injury is very high. The team, the atmosphere, are on the right track to reach the maximum level at the World Cup.

"I have a lot of confidence in this team, in these players, and especially in this environment, which is a good environment. The players are serious, professional, and patriotic. They have a lot of affection for the shirt, and these are very important aspects."

