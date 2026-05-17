Carlo Ancelotti on ‘bombshell’ Neymar decision that would rock Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad - with record goalscorer ‘much loved’ by team-mates

The eyes of a nation are fixed on Rio de Janeiro as Ancelotti prepares to announce his final Brazil squad on Monday. At the heart of the frenzy is Neymar, the 34-year-old icon who remains the Selecao's record goalscorer but has endured a stop-start road to recovery following a series of long-term injuries. With the World Cup just weeks away, the manager is weighing the forward's undeniable talent against the physical demands of his high-intensity tactical system.

"When you have to choose, you have to consider many things," Ancelotti told Reuters. "Neymar is an important player for this country because of the talent he has always shown. But he has had problems and is working hard to recover. He has improved a lot recently and is playing regularly. It is, obviously, not such an easy decision for me. We have to weigh up the pros and cons carefully."