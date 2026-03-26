Captain America: Who will skipper USMNT at 2026 World Cup? Freddy Adu explains why Christian Pulisic could be overlooked in Landon Donovan comparison

When asked to name his captain of America, ex-USMNT Adu - speaking exclusively to GOAL via the home of World Cup betting - said: “I think Tyler did a great job when he was a captain during the last World Cup. I personally would stick with him as the captain still.

“But I can see Poch giving the captain's armband to a Pulisic or Tim Ream, for example. If Tim Ream does go to the World Cup, he has the most experience. I could see him do something like that as well, giving it to the most experienced guy. He would be the oldest guy in the team at that point. But I do think that Tyler did a really good job as captain of the team in the last World Cup. So me, personally, I would just stick with him as the captain.

“It will most likely go to Pulisic if it doesn’t go to Tyler, to be honest. That's the pros and cons you’ve got to weigh. You want him to focus on just playing and doing his thing. Or you give him the added responsibility of being captain as well.

“It's just different because during my time with a guy like Landon Donovan, who at the time was considered the best player on the team, he had the name, he had everything, but he wasn't the captain. The captain was Carlos Bocanegra at the time for the national team. That allowed Landon to just play and not have to worry about anything else, added responsibility. I think you let a guy like Pulisic go in there and just play. He's already being called Captain America!”