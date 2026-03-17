Getty Images
'I can't keep this quiet' - Neymar speaks out after latest Brazil squad omission as 'sad' Santos star sends clear message to Carlo Ancelotti
Ancelotti stands firm on fitness
The dream of a romantic international comeback has been delayed for Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer. Despite a resurgence in form at Santos, where he recently tallied two goals and an assist in two matches, the 34-year-old was the most notable absentee from the Selecao's latest roster.
Ancelotti has made it clear that reputation alone will not secure a plane ticket. The Italian tactician is prioritising physical intensity as he shapes the squad, suggesting that the veteran forward still has significant hurdles to clear before he can be trusted on the world stage again.
"Why didn't I call him up this time? Because he is not 100% and I need players who are 100%," the coach explained. "Neymar must therefore continue to train, to play, to demonstrate his qualities and be in good physical condition."
- Getty Images Sport
Neymar breaks his silence
The snub has clearly taken an emotional toll on the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward. Speaking at a Kings League Brazil event, Neymar admitted that being overlooked by the national team is a difficult reality to accept, especially as he feels he is trending in the right direction.
"I'm going to speak here, because I can't keep this quiet," Neymar told Mad House, via Foot Mercato. "Obviously, I'm disappointed and sad not to have been selected. But I remain focused, day after day, training after training, match after match. We are going to reach our goal. There is still the final selection."
The fight for a World Cup spot
Neymar is fully aware that his place in Brazil’s future is no longer guaranteed. While he remains desperate to lead his country to a sixth world title, he has publicly accepted that the final decision rests solely with the technical staff.
"Of course, my desire is to return to the national team, to play in the World Cup, but that doesn't depend on me," said Neymar. "That's up to the coaching staff to decide, and of course, whether I'm there or not, I will always support the national team."
- AFP
The road to redemption
The clock is ticking for Neymar to change Ancelotti's mind before the final World Cup squad is announced on May 19. He is currently still struggling to get back to his best and lead Santos this season. Santos currently sits 14th in the Brasileiro Serie A standings after winning just one of their six matches so far. They next face Internacional, and Neymar will be hoping to make a big impact for his club.
Meanwhile, Brazil will face France and Croatia in friendlies without Neymar during their March international camp.
Advertisement