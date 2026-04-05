AFP
'He can literally do anything' - Antoine Semenyo reveals how Rayan Cherki has impressed him since joining Man City
A masterclass at the Etihad
City’s march toward potential silverware continued with a clinical dismantling of Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. While Erling Haaland grabbed the headlines with a hat-trick, Semenyo was quick to shine the spotlight on Cherki. The former Lyon man has wasted no time in making an impression in Manchester, providing the creative spark that left the visitors in tatters. The chemistry between the two was evident throughout the quarter-final clash, notably when Cherki’s disguised pass allowed Semenyo to cross for Haaland's second goal.
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Semenyo left stunned by Cherki's talent
Speaking after the dominant display, Semenyo was effusive in his praise for his new teammate. "He's one of the world's best," the Ghanaian said. "He can literally do anything with the ball, so he makes my life easy. I know that he's going to drop and he's going to try and find me in behind or play to my feet, so it just makes it easier."
Semenyo reflected on his first encounters with the former Lyon man during training sessions, where Cherki’s technical ceiling immediately stood out. "I remember my first day in training," he revealed. "Just some of the skills he was pulling up, I thought, ‘What kind of player is he?’ He’s a top player. Creative with the ball and we love it."
The maverick reputation
Despite his undeniable brilliance, Cherki remains a character who thrives on the edge of convention. During the final stages of the win, he couldn't resist showcasing his repertoire of flicks and tricks - a habit that has notoriously drawn the ire of manager Pep Guardiola in the past. The Frenchman also still managed to cause a stir by swapping shirts with Hugo Ekitike and wearing it well before the final whistle. Cherki was quickly told to remove the rival jersey by the City bench, a small blemish on an otherwise perfect afternoon.
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Chasing the domestic treble
The convincing nature of the victory serves as a warning to their rivals that City are hitting their stride at the perfect moment. With a domestic treble firmly in their sights, Semenyo believes the squad is ready to navigate the high-pressure weeks ahead. As the campaign enters its decisive phase, the mindset in the dressing room has shifted to treating every fixture as a knockout tie. "It’s the most important part of the season now, so we just want to win as many games as we can. Every game’s the final now, so we just have to keep pushing and see what happens," Semenyo concluded.