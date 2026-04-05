'He can literally do anything' - Antoine Semenyo reveals how Rayan Cherki has impressed him since joining Man City

Speaking after the dominant display, Semenyo was effusive in his praise for his new teammate. "He's one of the world's best," the Ghanaian said. "He can literally do anything with the ball, so he makes my life easy. I know that he's going to drop and he's going to try and find me in behind or play to my feet, so it just makes it easier."

Semenyo reflected on his first encounters with the former Lyon man during training sessions, where Cherki’s technical ceiling immediately stood out. "I remember my first day in training," he revealed. "Just some of the skills he was pulling up, I thought, ‘What kind of player is he?’ He’s a top player. Creative with the ball and we love it."