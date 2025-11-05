Bryan Mbeumo reveals Homer Simpson inspiration behind new Man Utd goal celebration with Amad Diallo

It turns out that Mbeumo and Amad did the 'Homer dance' celebration against Brighton. The dance features in the popular video game, Fortnite, which has increased its traction.

He told the club's website: "It's from a GIF from Homer Simpson. Yeah, so if you go on the GIF [section in your phone] and you put 'Homer Simpson dance', you will be able to find it. I think we've been talking about this [Amad and I], this morning with him, so let's see [about any future celebrations]."

Incidentally, Mbeumo was voted United's Player of the Month for October, something he was delighted about but also tried to shy away from.

"Obviously, I'm very happy with this. But, as I always say, I think it's teamwork, and a lot of players would have deserved this as well this month, so I'm happy," he added.