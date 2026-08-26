Bruno Fernandes no Roy Keane or Bryan Robson but legendary Man Utd captain Steve Bruce explains why ‘petulant’ Portuguese remains best skipper option

There is no questioning Fernandes’ value to the collective cause in Manchester, but certain character traits - such as his penchant for on-field theatrics - have attracted criticism at times. With that in mind, is he the right candidate to skipper the Red Devils?

When that question was put to Bruce, a man that captained United to three Premier League titles - speaking in association with Free Bets, home of the best UK betting sites - told GOAL: “I've been asked this question for so long. Who else would you give it to?

“You can't go back into my day. I mean, in the team I played in, you could put Mark Hughes in there as well, I could put Roy, Robbo, how many? He's been the outstanding player and what he won last night, the Players' Player of the Year, just shows you what professionals think of him too.

“I didn't realise until I just heard that he's 32 next birthday [on September 8]. He's been quite exceptional for Man U over the last five years. His numbers are there for everybody to see.

“Look, he plays with everything he's got. Of course, there's a bit of petulance now and again, but the kid's an outstanding footballer and he produces on the biggest stage of all in a team that has been struggling for a while. This kid has been, in my opinion, the outstanding player for Man U for the last four or five years.”