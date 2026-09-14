'Bruno Fernandes is a cheat!' - Former England striker slams Man Utd captain and claims derby defeat to Man City was 'karma' for Phil Foden's red card

Agbonlahor also took aim at United’s performance, arguing that Michael Carrick’s side failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage. He pointed out that several key players failed to meet the required standards for such a high-stakes fixture. The pundit was particularly critical of the team's defensive structure and their inability to take the game to City despite Foden being sent to the dressing room early in the match.

"You lost the game because Fernandes didn’t turn up, [Matheus] Cunha didn’t turn up, [Bryan] Mbeumo didn’t turn up," he continued. "[Diogo] Dalot was horrendous at right-back, [Patrick] Dorgu is not a left-back. You lost the game because when you went up a man, for 70 minutes, you decided to sit back. You decided not go to go for it.

"How can Manchester City be the better team with 10 men? You lost the game for different reasons. You didn’t turn up, the occasion got to a lot of the players, not because of the goal that shouldn’t have been given."







