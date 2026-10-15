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Bradley Barcola beats Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal to UEFA Champions League Player of the Week award after LASK hat-trick
Barcola scoops European honor
Barcola has been officially voted as the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week. The award comes following his brilliant performance for Liverpool during their latest continental fixture on Wednesday night.
The French forward delivered a devastating attacking display during a thrilling 6-3 victory away at Austrian side LASK. His spectacular performance was vital in securing all three points for his side in an action-packed encounter.
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Opening account in style
Barcola earned the award in recognition of a memorable hat-trick at the Raiffeisen Arena. The versatile forward opened his goalscoring account for Liverpool in spectacular fashion throughout the night.
He set the tone with a pair of clinical finishes in the first half to put his team in control. He then completed his treble after the break with a neat close-range tap-in to round off a dominant performance.
Seeing off top competition
Barcola's individual accolade is even more impressive given the quality of the candidates on the shortlist. He beat out stiff competition from several of European football's leading names to claim the top spot in the voting.
The Liverpool attacker finished at No. 1 ahead of Nicolo Tresoldi, Harry Kane, and Lamine Yamal. All three rival contenders had put together strong individual claims during the latest round of European fixtures. However, Barcola's three-goal haul ultimately swung the fan voting decisively in his favour.
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Looking to the future
With his first goals for Liverpool now officially on the board, Barcola will look to build on this standout display. The former PSG man will hope this European performance acts as a catalyst for a sustained run of form. Liverpool will be eager to harness his sharpness as their fixture schedule continues across domestic and European competitions.
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