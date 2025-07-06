'Being the best in the world depends on him' - Deco lays down gauntlet to Lamine Yamal as teenager aims to become Barcelona's next great player
Barcelona sporting director Deco has delivered a powerful challenge to teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, declaring that the path to becoming the world’s best lies entirely in his own hands. With sky-high expectations at both club and international level, the 17-year-old Spain international is being tipped for greatness by those inside Camp Nou.
- Deco says Yamal’s greatness depends entirely on himself
- Barcelona starlet ended season with 18 goals, 21 assists
- 17-year-old tipped for greatness by club and country