Quizzed by GOAL on whether Isak will live up to his price tag and if he is now under more pressure to deliver, given that his debut season at Anfield has been something of a write-off, Owen - speaking via CasinoScores, a service specialising in real-time statistics and live-stream casino game shows - said: “The pressure's always there for players, full stop, whether you've been bought for that money or not.

“He's an elite player. He was actually starting to play very well. He got carried off the pitch having scored a goal against Tottenham, and it was a lovely goal as well. Him as an individual, we can talk about Liverpool and their spending and the rights and wrongs, but that's another question, another topic. Isak as a player is absolutely elite.

“Some of the goals he scored, some of the performances he put in for Newcastle were just… he's got grace, he's got talent, he's got a touch, he's quick enough, he's a great finisher. He is an exciting, really an amazing, exciting player to come back into the fold. Of course he is.

“The rights and wrongs of buying so many players and spending so much money in the same position, that's a different topic. But him coming back, he's one of the best four or five strikers in the world. There's no question in my mind about that. So, yeah, it'd be a huge boost to have him back.”