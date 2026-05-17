AFP
Benfica finish season with unbeaten record but Jose Mourinho's side end up third in league table
A bittersweet record for the Special One
Benfica ended their Primeira Liga campaign emphatically by beating Estoril 3-1, sealing a full season without a single defeat. With a record of 23 wins and 11 draws, Mourinho's team demonstrated remarkable defensive solidity and resilience, the trademarks of the Portuguese coach. However, the unbeaten run wasn't enough to secure the trophy.
The Eagles finished the championship with 80 points, an impressive mark that, under normal circumstances, could have been enough to win the title. However, they finished eight points behind champions Porto and two points behind runners-up Sporting, who secured second place after beating Gil Vicente. This result condemns Benfica to the Europa League, something that hasn't happened to the club since the 2009-10 season.
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Mourinho's farewell to Madrid?
The victory over Estoril, built with goals from Richard Ríos, Alexander-Bah, and Rafa Silva, may have been Mourinho's last act at the Estadio da Luz. The 63-year-old coach, who signed a two-year contract last September, is at the centre of intense speculation linking him to a sensational return to Real Madrid. The president of the Spanish club, Florentino Perez, is reportedly determined to once again have the services of the coach who was at the Bernabeu 13 years ago.
Mourinho is in final negotiations to take over at Los Blancos, which would mean an early departure from Lisbon. Despite not winning the national title, his impact on Portuguese football this season was undeniable, re-establishing Benfica as an impenetrable defensive force that hasn't lost a league game since January 2025.
The curse of invincibility without a title
This is not the first time Benfica has experienced the strange reality of finishing a league without defeats and still missing out on the title. The club had already suffered a similar fate in the 1977-78 season, when Porto, despite having the same number of points, won the competition due to a better goal difference. History seems to be repeating itself for the red-and-blacks, who saw their team perfect in terms of defeats, but penalised by an excess of draws.
With this feat, Mourinho's Benfica joins a select group of European teams that have experienced this frustration this century. Only FC Sheriff in Moldova (2024-25) and Red Star Belgrade in Serbia (2007-08) achieved the statistical feat of not losing a single game and still failing to win their respective national leagues.
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Tribute to Pizzi in a farewell atmosphere
Beyond the title race and Mourinho's future, the match against Estoril was marked by its emotional component. Benfica took the opportunity to pay tribute to former captain Pizzi, who ended his professional career at 36 years old wearing the "canaries" jersey. The midfielder was a central figure at the Estadio da Luz for years and received affection from fans and former team-mates in his last competitive match.