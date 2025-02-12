With two years until their new stadium opens, the City Football Group club is focused on both the present and the future

David Lee knows what the perception is. The NYCFC sporting director is aware that the City Football Group-backed side haven't had a big name star since 2018. He knows, too, that some eyebrows were raised when a busy offseason included moving on from three key pieces.

From the outside, this appears to be a team treading water - especially with $780 million stadium set to open in 2027. Looking for a big name club in a big market looking to spend even bigger? You've come to the wrong place.

Except, that's not the plan. NYCFC, he insists, are being intentional. They want to focus on cultivating youth, getting the best out of returning players, and supplementing it all with key signings in positions that need immediate attention.

And more broadly, it all points towards long-term ambition. NYCFC insist they can finish in the top four of the Eastern Conference this year, while also competing for trophies outside of MLS. The goal here is sustainability. This team insists that they have all of the right pieces in place.

"I think what we've tried to do - and what we've been asked to do, what we've been asked as a football club - is to build a team that can compete for trophies as often as possible, and to do that in a financially responsible way for our business," Lee told GOAL.