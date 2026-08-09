Would Bayern Munich turn down €200m for Michael Olise? The only way Real Madrid transfer happens as Bundesliga title winner explains stance at Allianz Arena

It was reported at one stage that Real were prepared to pay €223m (£191m/$258m) for Olise and make him the most expensive player on the planet - topping the deal that took Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in 2017.

Asked if Bayern could, despite their reluctance to sell, afford to turn down such an offer if one were to be tabled, Hamann added: “They turned down nearly 100 million for [Franck] Ribery and we're going back 10 or 15 years now. And they told that story, I can't remember who it was. I think it was an English club. It might have been Manchester United where Ribery asked the board to contemplate it and they said, no, it's not going to happen.

“So if an offer of 200 million were to come in and the player wants to go, then it might be a new situation. I think it's all down to the player. If the player goes to the board and says, ‘I see myself somewhere else’, then I think things will change.

“And Real Madrid apparently approached him, Olise, and surely they know how much it'll cost to get him out of Munich if there was a chance. So we're talking 180, 200 million. I think it only might become relevant if the player stresses and says, ‘I want to go’, because unless it happens, they won't entertain anybody, even speaking.”